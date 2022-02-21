US encourages green card filing under employment-based categories

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US immigration law provides non-citizens with a variety of ways to become lawful permanent residents (i.e, Green Card) through employment in the the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
US immigration law provides non-citizens with a variety of ways to become lawful permanent residents (i.e, Green Card) through employment in the the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These employment-based “preference immigrant" categories include first preference, second preference and third preference. The first preference category (EB-1) is available for those who have extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics; outstanding professors and researchers; or certain multinational managers and executives.
These employment-based “preference immigrant" categories include first preference, second preference and third preference. The first preference category (EB-1) is available for those who have extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics; outstanding professors and researchers; or certain multinational managers and executives.
Second preference (EB-2) allows members with professions holding advanced degrees or who have exceptional ability (including requests for national interest waivers).
Second preference (EB-2) allows members with professions holding advanced degrees or who have exceptional ability (including requests for national interest waivers).
Each year, approximately 140,000 US employment-based immigrant visas (green cards) are made available, and according to the USCIS, there is an "exceptionally high number of employment-based" green cards available for the fiscal year ending in September 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Each year, approximately 140,000 US employment-based immigrant visas (green cards) are made available, and according to the USCIS, there is an "exceptionally high number of employment-based" green cards available for the fiscal year ending in September 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The overall employment-based annual limit for fiscal year 2022 is approximately twice as high as usual, because that limit includes all unused family-sponsored visa numbers from fiscal year 2021, which was approximately 140,000.
The overall employment-based annual limit for fiscal year 2022 is approximately twice as high as usual, because that limit includes all unused family-sponsored visa numbers from fiscal year 2021, which was approximately 140,000.
In addition, under the relevant statute, any visas not required in the fifth employment-based preference category are made available in the first employment-based preference category, and any visas not required in the first employment-based preference category are made available in the second employment-based preference category, the immigration body said in a statement
In addition, under the relevant statute, any visas not required in the fifth employment-based preference category are made available in the first employment-based preference category, and any visas not required in the first employment-based preference category are made available in the second employment-based preference category, the immigration body said in a statement
"These visas cannot be made available to applicants in the third employment-based preference category because, given the significant number of non-citizens awaiting visas in the second employment-based preference category, these visas are required by statute to be used for the second preference category," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"These visas cannot be made available to applicants in the third employment-based preference category because, given the significant number of non-citizens awaiting visas in the second employment-based preference category, these visas are required by statute to be used for the second preference category," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!