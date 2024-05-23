Witnessing India execute the world's biggest election, Lok Sabha 2024, with incredible and vibrant campaigning is an extraordinary experience, said the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a first-time observer of Lok Sabha elections in the country, Garcetti has called the stupendous execution of Lok Sabha elections campaigning and voting "very inspiring".

“It's extraordinary to see the world's largest democracy execute the biggest election in the world and we've seen incredible, vibrant campaigning, we've seen parties, we've seen rallies, and it's something, just as a first-time observer, that is very inspiring to see. So, you know, I wish India and Indians luck," Garcetti told ANI in an interview.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being held in seven phases. The elections began on April 19, and will conclude on June 4 with the announcement of the result. The seventh phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party is trying its best to to garner support from the public as PM Modi is eying for a third term this year. Whereas, the Opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to return to power by toppling the incumbent BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seeking his third term from Varanasi. He won the seat with massive margins in 2014 and 2019.

India-US 'natural partners' Garcetti also praised India's growth and said that the two nations are "natural partners". Drawing comparisons between the two nations, Garcetti said that India is the fastest growing economy in the developing world, whereas America is the is the fastest-growing economy in the developed world.

"We're natural partners and we're friends and if the US and India can continue expanding our economies together, we can not only do good things for our own countries, jobs, and economic prosperity, but we can help the world by diversifying supply chains, going to places like Africa, Southeast Asia, Pacific island countries...." ANI quoted the envoy.

Emphasising the growing proximity between the US and India, Garcetti said it is important for the two nations to multiply their relationship.

"You know, our relationship in space is like our relationship on Earth. It is stronger than it's ever been in our history. We have this ability to be able to make sure that the United States and India aren't just adding a relationship, but it's a multiplying relationship. We're going to put Indians in space this year on an American mission," Garcetti told ANI.

