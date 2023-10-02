‘Symphony of colors!’ US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Monday posted alluring images of his visit to the coastal town of Kanyakumari situated on the country's southern tip on X (formerly Twitter). The US envoy said that India's beauty is a tapestry of landscapes, traditions, and flavors.

“I witnessed the breathtaking sunrise at Kanyakumari, where the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea meet in a mesmerizing symphony of colors. This place truly captures the incredible diversity and beauty of India!" Garcetti wrote in a post on X. He added, “From the pristine valleys of Kashmir to the serene shores of Kanyakumari, and the bustling streets of Mumbai to the cultural heart of Kolkata, India's beauty is a tapestry of landscapes, traditions, and flavors. #IncredibleIndia." Take a look at the pictures below,

Since being posted, the post has garnered over 50k views, 1,500 likes, and numerous reactions in the comment section.

One user wrote, “You really had an incredible tour of India in the shortest possible time from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Bombay to Calcutta. Might as well be a record for a US Ambassador to India! Way to go Ambassador.."

“Try cashew Macrons from Thirunelveli & Banana chips from kerala, God's own country, with lemon tea, chilled wow factor," another user suggested.

“You should try some of the mountains in the South Mr. Ambassador," the third user commented.

Last week, Eric Garcetti personally handed over the one millionth visa to a couple, who will be heading to the United States to attend their son's graduation at MIT.

Greeting the couple as "Mr and Mrs One million", Ambassador Garcetti enquired about their travel plans to the US and made suggestions about what not to miss in the country as a tourist.

"I couldn't be happier today, happy for India, Indians and the United States. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President (Joe) Biden had said let's do a better job in moving faster on the visas and so the Ministry of External Affairs here approved more bodies in places like Hyderabad...more people who can work on these visas, we changed our systems, we worked harder and smarter and we hit a million visa applications processed this year," the ambassador said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!