US envoy Sergio Gor bats for ‘predictable taxation & regulatory frameworks’ to boost India-US ties

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has called for more predictable taxation and regulatory rules, stronger intellectual property protections and greater trust over export controls as New Delhi and Washington seek to deepen commercial ties and expand bilateral trade.

Speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National Convention 2026, Gor said the India-US economic relationship has significant room for growth, but urged both countries to address areas of friction that could otherwise constrain businesses and investment.

Sergio Gor's statement comes, even as US Senate passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an 86–11 vote, on 8 August. The bill allows the US president to place tariffs of up to 100% on goods from the top five buyers of Russian oil and gas, including India and China, though it is not yet law.

Sergio Gor calls for predictable tax, regulatory rules Sergio Gor said India and US must approach their economic relationship as partners and create a business environment that gives companies greater certainty.

"This relationship has unbelievable and incredible potential. To unleash the full power of the economic engine, we must address friction points together as true partners. We need predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks that allow business to thrive," he said.

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He also called for candid discussions on export controls and technology flows, alongside stronger protections for intellectual property.

"We need predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks that allow business to thrive," he said, adding, "We need candid, trust-based engagement on export controls and technology flows...we need rock-solid intellectual property protections, giving every innovator in this room the confidence to invest, create, and scale without fear."

Gor said such measures would help companies make long-term investment decisions and strengthen confidence in India as a destination for global businesses.

India-US trade rises from $20 billion to $240 billion The US envoy highlighted the sharp expansion in bilateral trade over the past two decades, saying trade in goods and services has risen from around $20 billion to more than $240 billion.

The two countries, he said, share an ambition of taking bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. "The 12-fold increase doesn't happen by accident," Gor said.

"When India and the US work together, they integrate value chains, accelerate breakthroughs in critical technologies and strengthen supply chain resilience," Gor added.

US-India cooperation expands into AI, semiconductors Sergio Gor also pointed to growing cooperation between India and US in areas including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, defence, aerospace, energy and critical minerals.

He said US President Donald Trump had placed significant emphasis on ties with India and highlighted a strategic technology initiative launched with Prime Minister Narendra Modi early in Trump's second term.

"President Trump trusts India, and he has invested heavily in this relationship from day one. Just weeks into his second term, he and Prime Minister Modi launched a trust initiative, transforming the relationship and utilising strategic technologies to accelerate cooperation in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, defence, and critical minerals...," he said.

'India, US in 'regular contact' on trade deal' India and the US remain engaged in talks to finalise their trade deal, with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal saying both sides are committed to advancing the framework agreed in February despite Washington’s tariff actions and ongoing investigations.

“Our sense is both sides are completely committed to move ahead and finalise the framework that was agreed in February,” Agrawal said at a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, adding that the two countries remain in regular contact.