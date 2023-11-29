comScore
US Envoy to India Eric Garcetti visits Arunachal Pradesh, shares photos of his trip
US Envoy to India Eric Garcetti visits Arunachal Pradesh, shares photos of his trip

 Livemint ( with inputs from Agencies )

The 'Hump World War- II' museum is a unique museum set-up to house remains of an American aircraft that was came down in Arunchal during the second world war.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti Premium
US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 'Hump World War- II' museum at Pasighat in East Siang district on Wednesday.

On arrival in the state the US Amabassador posted on X saying, "Hello Arunachal Pradesh! Excited for my first trip here, and am captivated by the warmth of the people. The landscapes in Pasighat are stunning! #USIndiaTogether."

The 'Hump World War- II' museum is a unique museum set-up to house remains of an American aircraft that was came down in Arunchal during the second world war. During World War II, the United States flew supplies over the Himalayas, on a route known as 'The Hump' because of the altitude of the Eastern Himalaya. Some of their aircraft went missing here and were never found in the remote jungles and mountains.

 

The Hump route traverses regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tibet, Yunnan and Myanmar, and it is estimated that nearly 650 aircraft crashed in these areas during World War II due to the extreme flying conditions. The museum's name pays tribute to the Hump operation, one of the most remarkable feats of aviation history during the Second World War.

Earlier welcoming the US envoy to the state, Arunchal CM Pema Khandu posted on X, "Heading towards the oldest town of Arunachal Pradesh - Pasighat. Today I will be attending the inauguration of the 'Hump World War- II' museum at Pasighat in East Siang district along with US Ambassador to India HE Eric Garcetti. The unique museum will be showcasing the remnants of aircrafts that went missing during World War II in Arunachal Pradesh."

Additionally, Arunachal Pradesh CM interacted with the Adi tribe women and said, "Adi tribe women in their traditional attires, epitomising grace and timeless beauty at the scenic location of Abor Country River Camp in #Pasighat."

Meanwhile, US Embassy and its consulates in India have issued an all-time record of over 140,000 student visas between October 2022 and September 2023.

"Our embassy and consulates in India issued an all-time record of more than 140,000 student visas," the US State Department announced on Tuesday.

The US State Department stated, "From October 2022 through September 2023 (the 2023 federal fiscal year), the Department of State issued a near-record level of nonimmigrant visas of more than 10 million globally."

Half of the US embassies and consulates adjudicated more nonimmigrant visas than ever before. Additionally, the US embassy issued nearly eight million visitor visas for business and tourism, more than in any fiscal year since 2015, the statement said. (

Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 06:43 PM IST
