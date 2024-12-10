India is witnessing a significant downturn in the number of F-1 student visas issued to its students by the United States, according to a recent analysis by a news report referencing US State Department data, This marks the first major decline following the post-pandemic surge in international students attending US campuses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From January to September this year, the number of F-1 visas issued to Indian students totaled 64,008, representing a 38% decline compared to the same period in 2023 when 1,03,495 visas were issued, as per Indianexpress.com report.

The news report said their analysis, based on monthly non-immigrant visa reports available on the Bureau of Consular Affairs' website, reveals a downward trend following a peak in the number of students heading to the United States for education.

In 2021, 65,235 visas were issued to Indian students in the same nine-month period. The number climbed to 93,181 in 2022 but has dropped sharply in 2024.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a dramatic reduction in international student mobility, with only 6,646 visas issued in 2020. However, post-pandemic years witnessed recovery as universities reopened and students began resuming plans to study abroad. Now, this recent decline could signal shifting trends in the US-India student migration pipeline.

Factors such as changing US immigration policies, rising costs of study abroad, geopolitical tensions, and increased access to domestic higher education opportunities could contribute to this sharp drop trend.

Chinese students have also seen a decrease, though much less drastic. According to recent data, as per the news report, the number of F-1 visas issued to Chinese students from January to September this year totaled 73,781, marking an 8% drop compared to the 80,603 visas issued in the same period in 2023.

Despite this decline, the number of visas remains higher than the 52,034 issued in 2022, reflecting a relatively steady trend.

Key features of the US F-1 Visa The US F-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows international students to study full-time at accredited educational institutions in the United States. Here's what you need to know:

Purpose:

The F-1 visa is specifically for students pursuing academic studies at institutions like universities, colleges, high schools, conservatories, or vocational schools.

Requirements:

Admission to a US school approved by the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Proof of sufficient financial resources to cover tuition, living expenses, and other costs during the study period.

Intention to return to your home country after completing studies.

Duration:

Valid for the duration of the academic program, plus 60 extra days (called the grace period) to prepare for departure after graduation or program completion.

The duration depends on the program's length (e.g., 4 years for a bachelor's degree).

Work Eligibility:

Students with an F-1 visa can work under certain conditions:

On-campus employment during the school term or breaks.

Curricular Practical Training (CPT): Work related to the student's program.