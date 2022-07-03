US Fed meeting to dollar index: Top 5 triggers for yellow metal next week3 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 07:30 AM IST
- Gold price week ahead: The first and the foremost will be the movement of the dollar index, believe experts
Gold prices remained trapped in a range this week, wherein there was a divergence in domestic and international gold prices. The precious metal witnessed a decline in the international markets, while it gained significantly in the domestic markets amid rupee depreciation towards record lows and a surprise move by the government to raise import duty on gold by 5%. In the domestic market, the MCX gold rate surged 2.56% past week whereas the spot gold price corrected around 0.88% in this period. US GDP data, fear of slowdown, and inflation remained dominant in yellow metal movement throughout the week gone by.