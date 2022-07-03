US Fed meeting to dollar index: Top 5 triggers for yellow metal next week

1] Dollar index: "Next week, gold prices will react to a lot of variables during the week ahead. The first and the foremost trigger will be the movement of the dollar index. The broad-based strength in the US dollar has been weighing on the dollar-denominated gold. After the ascent seen in DX last week, wherein it is holding in the vicinity of two-decade highs, it remains to be seen whether the greenback can take out the recent highs and forge ahead. The price setup does indicate some resistance at the 105.80 mark, where any pressure in the dollar index would favor strength in the safe-haven precious metal," said Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd.