Fed rate hike rattles foreign investors with leveraged bets2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:24 PM IST
The Fed Funds Rate hike, which raises cost of funds for all greenback borrowers, tends to drive hot money flows out of emerging markets like India.
MUMBAI : The hike in a benchmark interest rate by the US Federal Reserve seems to have spooked Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) who were punting and hedging on Indian index derivatives near record high levels. From holding most bullish positions in index futures (Nifty and Bank Nifty) contracts in four years last month, FPIs sharply cut their positions to a fraction after last Wednesday’s rate hike by the Fed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×