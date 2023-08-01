Fed rate hike rattles foreign investors with leveraged bets

The Fed Funds Rate hike, which raises cost of funds for all greenback borrowers, tends to drive hot money flows out of emerging markets (EMs) like India and for hedges to be squared off as cost of hedging increases. To be sure, FPI inflows into cash stocks continues with ₹46,618 crore net invested in whole of July, but post the decision FPIs cash buying has slowed with net sales of ₹1,250 crore on 28 July and ₹774 crore on 31 July.