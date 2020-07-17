US firms losing trust in China; India emerging as competitor: Top Trump aide

However, Kudlow cautioned against India continuing to be a "very protectionist" country. “We are not opposed to international commerce. Those are great American companies. Good luck with India. India is a great country. President Trump is very friendly (with India). He was with Prime Minister Modi. It's also very unfortunately, very protectionist country. So I'll just wish them (US companies) luck. But a lot of population," Kudlow said in response to a question.