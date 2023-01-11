Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States (US) is scheduled to go for surgery on Wednesday. The surgery is to remove a potentially cancerous lesion above her right eye which doctors discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the office of the first lady announced.

She will undergo a “common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue," said Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician in a Jan. 4 memo that the first lady's office released last week.

US President Joe Biden will accompany his wife to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland where the surgery is scheduled to happen.

The procedure takes less than four hours and includes cutting away thin layers of skin and examining each layer closely to watch for any indications of cancer. The fact sheet from Mayo clinic informs that the doctors will keep removing layers of skin and examine them until there are no signs of cancer.

Health experts believe that the upper part of our eyes is delicate and is vulnerable to damage from the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor mentioned in the memo that he recommends the procedure “in an abundance of caution."

The surgery is scheduled for Wednesday morning when the couple returns from Mexico where President Joe Biden participated in talks between Canada and Mexico while the first lady met with the woman, children, and her counterparts.

Jill Biden also went through a medical procedure in April 2021 that the White House mentioned as “common" and more details were not made public about the medical procedure. That procedure was conducted at an outpatient center near the campus of George Washington University and the President accompanied his wife, the couple was back in two hours.

(With inputs from AP)