US first lady Jill Biden to go to surgery for potential skin cancer2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 07:16 PM IST
- US President Joe Biden will accompany his wife to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland
Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States (US) is scheduled to go for surgery on Wednesday. The surgery is to remove a potentially cancerous lesion above her right eye which doctors discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the office of the first lady announced.