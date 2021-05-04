OPEN APP
Home >News >India >US flights with Covid-19 aid to India delayed until Wednesday

The United States Department of Defense has said that the final two flights of Covid-19 aid to India have been delayed. The US Department of Defense went on to add that the two flights will now reach at least until Wednesday. Informing about the reason for delay, the US Transport Command on Monday said that the delay is due to the maintenance issue.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

This comes as India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning.

On Sunday, a flight from America carrying 1.25 lakh vials of an anti-viral drug Remdesivir landed in India.

"4th flight from USA arrives carrying 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir. Welcome this support from the United States," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

On Saturday night, a flight from the US, carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India.

Last week, the US deployed its first two planes carrying the initial emergency relief supplies including oxygen cylinders, regulators, and pulse oximeters generously donated by California, rapid diagnostic tests and N95 masks, according to the release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The pattern of how this has spread and the waves whether it was in Europe or the US is fairly similar. But the scale is very different.Premium Premium

'Scale issue' differs in Covid surge in US and India: WHO's Dr Roderico Ofrin

1 min read . 08:22 AM IST
A man walks carrying a refilled cylinder as family members of COVID-19 patients wait in queue to refill their oxygen cylinders at Mayapuri area in New DelhiPremium Premium

India's young fight the covid second wave with apps and oxygen

3 min read . 08:22 AM IST
Australia's decision to penalise its own citizens for seeking to return home from India has triggered a backlash from lawmakers, legal experts and human rights advocates.Premium Premium

Slater slams Australian PM for banning citizens returning home from India

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Seven American businesses Monday announced to have dropped an H-1B lawsuit against the US Citizenship and Immigration ServicesPremium Premium

H-1B visa: Seven businesses drop lawsuit against US federal agency

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST

Moreover, the White House had also announced that the United States will be delivering medical supplies worth more than USD 100 million in the coming days to India to provide urgent relief as the country battles a new wave of COVID-19 cases, said the White House.

Under the immediate emergency COVID-19 Assistance, Washington is providing 1700 oxygen concentrators, an initial delivery of 1,100 cylinders, multiple large-scale Oxygen Generation Units to support up to 20 patients each, to India.

The Biden administration has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout