comScore
Business News/ News / India/  US FTC launches investigation into OpenAI over consumer protection concerns
Back

In a major setback to AI chatbot OpenAI, the US Federal Trade Commission (US FTC) launched an investigation into OpenAI on claims that it has put personal reputations and data at risk. The claims of OpenAI running afoul of consumer protection laws have attracted the strongest regulatory threat to the Microsoft-backed startup yet.

In its 20-page demand to OpenAI, FTC sought details about how the AI company addresses risks tied to its AI models. The agency is investigating if OpenAI engaged in unfair practices that resulted in “reputational harm" to consumers.

It is worth noting that, Microsoft and FTC were at loggerheads on the former's acquisition of Activision Blizzard acquisition. However, FTC suffered a huge loss in the case. The investigation marks another high-profile effort of the agency to rein in technology companies by the FTC's progressive chair, Lina Khan.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 07:17 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout