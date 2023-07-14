US FTC launches investigation into OpenAI over consumer protection concerns1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:17 AM IST
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into OpenAI over claims of putting personal reputations and data at risk, posing a major setback for the Microsoft-backed startup
In a major setback to AI chatbot OpenAI, the US Federal Trade Commission (US FTC) launched an investigation into OpenAI on claims that it has put personal reputations and data at risk. The claims of OpenAI running afoul of consumer protection laws have attracted the strongest regulatory threat to the Microsoft-backed startup yet.
