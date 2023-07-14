Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  US FTC launches investigation into OpenAI over consumer protection concerns

US FTC launches investigation into OpenAI over consumer protection concerns

1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:17 AM IST Livemint

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into OpenAI over claims of putting personal reputations and data at risk, posing a major setback for the Microsoft-backed startup

US FTC opens investigations into OpenAI over misleading statements

In a major setback to AI chatbot OpenAI, the US Federal Trade Commission (US FTC) launched an investigation into OpenAI on claims that it has put personal reputations and data at risk. The claims of OpenAI running afoul of consumer protection laws have attracted the strongest regulatory threat to the Microsoft-backed startup yet.

In a major setback to AI chatbot OpenAI, the US Federal Trade Commission (US FTC) launched an investigation into OpenAI on claims that it has put personal reputations and data at risk. The claims of OpenAI running afoul of consumer protection laws have attracted the strongest regulatory threat to the Microsoft-backed startup yet.

In its 20-page demand to OpenAI, FTC sought details about how the AI company addresses risks tied to its AI models. The agency is investigating if OpenAI engaged in unfair practices that resulted in “reputational harm" to consumers.

In its 20-page demand to OpenAI, FTC sought details about how the AI company addresses risks tied to its AI models. The agency is investigating if OpenAI engaged in unfair practices that resulted in “reputational harm" to consumers.

It is worth noting that, Microsoft and FTC were at loggerheads on the former's acquisition of Activision Blizzard acquisition. However, FTC suffered a huge loss in the case. The investigation marks another high-profile effort of the agency to rein in technology companies by the FTC's progressive chair, Lina Khan.

It is worth noting that, Microsoft and FTC were at loggerheads on the former's acquisition of Activision Blizzard acquisition. However, FTC suffered a huge loss in the case. The investigation marks another high-profile effort of the agency to rein in technology companies by the FTC's progressive chair, Lina Khan.

(With inputs from Reuters)

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 07:17 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.