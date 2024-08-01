H-1B visa lottery scam: Congress leader from Telangana accused of rigging, manipulating system

Indian-American businessman Kandi Srinivasa Reddy has been linked to a US visa lottery scam. He had previously contested the Telangana Assembly elections as a Congress candidate from Adilabad.

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 05:23 PM IST
H-1B visa lottery scam: Congress leader from Telangana accused of rigging, manipulating system
H-1B visa lottery scam: Congress leader from Telangana accused of rigging, manipulating system

A Congress leader was linked to an immigration scam on Wednesday — accused of being part of a group manipulating the US H-1B visa lottery system through ‘multiple registrations’. An explosive Bloomberg report tagged Kandi Srinivasa Reddy — a Congress candidate for the Telangana Assembly elections — as the man behind the scheme. 

More to come…

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 05:23 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaH-1B visa lottery scam: Congress leader from Telangana accused of rigging, manipulating system

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue