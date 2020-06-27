AIIMS Director on Saturday said rise in Covid-19 cases in India is still not as high as compared to other countries.

"In US, there've been almost 40,000 cases per day in last two days, our numbers aren't that high. Cases per million population continue to be low and we still have low mortality rate," said Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director.

Earlier on Saturday, there was a Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19, is underway, through video conferencing. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present.

Vardhan said Covid-19 recovery rate has gone above 58% and around 3 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19.

"Our recovery rate has gone above 58% and around 3 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19. Our mortality/fatality rate is near 3% which is very less. Our doubling rate has come down to near 19 days, which was three days before the lockdown," said Vardhan.

Six days after it recorded four lakh infections, India's Covid-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union health ministry data.

The Covid-19 caseload zoomed to 5,08,953, while 384 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, the updated figure at 8 am showed.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infection in the country to reach one lakh while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark on June 27.

This was the fourth consecutive day when coronavirus infection increased by more than 15,000 fourth day while there has been a surge of 3,18,418 infections from June 1 till 27.

The number of active cases stands at 1,97, 387 while 2,95,880 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

"Thus, around 58.13 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The US set a new single-day record on Friday, with more than 40,000 cases diagnosed. The new infections, showing no signs of slowing, have topped the previous mid-April peak, when the Northeast was mired in the emerging pandemic. As a result of the surge, the European Union is moving closer to banning all travelers from the US when it begins opening borders on July 1, a move that will deal another body blow to the airline industry.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated