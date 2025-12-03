US hails India’s $946 million MH-60R Seahawk helicopters sustainment deal

The US State Department on Wednesday (December 3) welcomed India’s decision to sign a $946 million sustainment package for its fleet of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, calling it a boost to bilateral defence ties and regional security.

In a post on X, the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) described the agreement as “great news” for the growing defence partnership between Washington and New Delhi. The sustainment package, signed by India’s Ministry of Defence, will cover long-term support for the Indian Navy’s 24 MH-60R helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

The package covers long-term support for 24 MH-60R helicopters that India purchased from the US under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement in 2020. The Indian Navy has inducted about 15 aircraft so far.

Enhancing Indian Navy capabilities According to the SCA bureau, the deal will strengthen India’s maritime operations by ensuring high mission readiness for the multi-role helicopters, which are used for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, and surveillance missions.

The support package “will enhance the Indian Navy’s maritime capabilities, build interoperability with the U.S. and regional partners, and make both our nations safer and more prosperous,” the bureau said.

Deepening US–India defence partnership The sustainment agreement is part of a broader push by the two countries to expand defence cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

The helicopters are intended to upgrade the Navy’s rotary-wing fleet and bolster surveillance and submarine-hunting capabilities amid rising activity in the Indian Ocean.

Interoperability focus The US has emphasised that long-term sustainment agreements such as this one improve joint operational capability between the Indian Navy and US forces.

Sustainment package to improve readiness and reduce downtime Officials said the new sustainment contract will significantly increase helicopter availability and reduce maintenance time—factors critical for maritime operations in the Indian Ocean region.

The package is designed to help India build its own maintenance and repair infrastructure, reducing dependence on foreign service providers. This will support smoother operations from both coastal air stations and naval warships.

Versatile platform for ASW, surface warfare and rescue missions The MH-60R Seahawk—often referred to as the “Romeo”—is a multi-role maritime helicopter widely used by the US Navy and allied navies. It is deployed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface operations, search-and-rescue, surveillance and ship-based missions.

India began inducting the platform in 2021, commissioning its first squadron, INAS 334, at INS Garuda in Kochi.

Advanced weapons and sensors For surface warfare, the MH-60R can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, lightweight torpedoes, and machine guns. Its advanced radar and electro-optical systems enable detection and engagement of hostile surface targets.

In anti-submarine operations, the helicopter uses a suite of sensors including dipping sonar, sonobuoys, multi-mode radar and the Mk-54 torpedo, significantly enhancing India’s ability to track and neutralize underwater threats.