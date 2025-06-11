US puts hard terms on table, presents a take-it-or-leave-it offer; demands access to agriculture, dairy, pharma
The final stretch of India-US trade talks is centred around sensitive sectors such as dairy, agriculture, digital and medical services, three people aware of the matter said, with Washington keen to open them up while New Delhi is pushing back with demand for a balanced agreement that safeguards vital sectors.