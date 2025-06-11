India still sees hope, with about a month remaining before the 90-day pause on Trump’s reciprocal tariff ends on 8 July, to finalize the first tranche of the deal. “It’s not that it can’t be done—it’s possible, as both countries are in favour of it. In fact, India was the first country to be offered a trade agreement. We are trying our best to make it happen and keep the trade dialogue on track," said the third person.