The United States has redirected critical supplies to India that will help the country manufacture 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca's Covishield, a US official said on Saturday.

"We have redirected one of our own orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, which will allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine," said Dean Thompson, the acting assistant secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US.

The statement came after an Indian delegation headed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US secretary of state Antony Blinken and his team that Thompson was a part of.

During a wide-ranging talk, Jaishankar thanked the Biden administration for its "strong support and solidarity" with India at a moment of "great difficulty" for the country in combating the raging second wave of coronavirus.

This came in the backdrop of the US having provided over $500 million in Covid-19 assistance to India.

Elucidating on the same, Thompson said: "In total, the US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens have provided over $500 million in Covid-19 relief supplies to India."

He further went on to say that Jaishankar’s visit showcased the breadth and depth of the relationship with India, which the US administration views as one of the most important partnerships in the region and the world.

“Today's meeting between Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar demonstrates our deep commitment to the partnership and to strengthening it in the years to come," he said.

The latest Covid-19 crisis, Thompson said, has only strengthened the commitment to working together on Covid response, which will be essential to helping the world recover from the pandemic. Expanding to the production of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines is a top priority for both the United States and India, he said.

“Together with our Quad partners Japan and Australia., we are continuing to identify options for cooperation in the areas of vaccine manufacturing capacity in India, as well as Covid19 vaccine administration and delivery across the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

He added that the meeting also had a conversation on global vaccine distribution and addressing worldwide shortages of critical inputs for vaccine production.

“The United States and India have also strengthened our cooperation in the region. Over the course of the past year, we have worked together to address a range of regional issues such as China, Burma and Afghanistan," said Thompson.

"On China, we shared concerns about Southern China's problematic activities in the region, and it becomes increasingly like minded on these issues," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.