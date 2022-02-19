U.S. health regulators are looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE and vaccines from Moderna Inc, the report added.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

