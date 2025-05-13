US Health Secretary Kennedy Jr. swims with his grandchildren in contaminated waters despite an advisory

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently shared photos of himself and his grandchildren swimming in contaminated waters in Rock Creek Park, Washington, D.C., despite a National Park Service advisory against coming into contact with the water.

According to the advisory, swimming and wading are not permitted “due to high bacteria levels.”

In one of the photos posted on the social media platform X on Sunday, Kennedy Jr. is seen fully submerged in the water, with his grandchildren swimming nearby.

“Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek,” Kennedy Jr. wrote on X.

“Stay out of the water to protect streambanks, plants and animals and keep you and your family (including pets!) safe from illness,” the advisory said.

“Rock Creek has high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens that make swimming, wading, and other contact with the water a hazard to human (and pet) health,” it added.

The authorities have banned swimming in Rock Creek, the Potomac River and other nearby waters since 1971 because of contamination.

The Health and Human Services Secretary’s swimming photos are the latest in a string of outdoor activities that have drawn public attention.

Last year, Kennedy said that he had received a letter from the National Marine Fisheries Institute for his collection of a whale specimen from 20 years before.

He had also said that once he picked up a bear cub that was hit by a vehicle with plans to skin it, but instead left it in New York City's Central Park.

