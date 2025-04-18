US hit-and-run: Andhra student killed in Texas days before graduation

A young student from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, who was pursuing her Master’s degree in the United States, died after a hit-and-run incident in Denton City, Texas, family members said, as per a report in PTI.

V Deepthi was walking near the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago Drive on April 12 along with her friend Snigdha—also from Guntur—when a speeding vehicle rammed into them and fled the scene. Deepthi suffered serious head injuries and died on April 15, while Snigdha is currently undergoing surgery and is in stable condition, the family said.

She was weeks away from graduation Deepthi, a B Tech graduate from Narasaraopet Engineering College, was pursuing her Master of Science degree at the University of North Texas and was expected to graduate in May.

“She was so close to her graduation. We had planned to attend the ceremony next month,” her father Hanumantha Rao told PTI. “We sold farmland to fund her education. This is an unbearable loss.”

Last conversation with parents Deepthi’s father recounted his last conversation with her on the phone.

“I spoke to her occasionally, and as she was in a hurry to attend classes, she told us she would call on Sunday when she would be free. That turned out to be the last call,” Rao said, struggling to hold back tears.

Body to reach India on Monday According to the family, Deepthi’s body will be flown from the US on Saturday after completing all formalities, with help from Telugu associations in America. The body is expected to reach Hyderabad by Monday morning, Hanumantha Rao said.

Telugu Associations step in Telugu community organisations in the United States are actively helping the grieving family with formalities and repatriation of the body.