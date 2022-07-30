US House of Representatives passes the Big Cat Public Safety Act, check details

US House of Representatives passes the Big Cat Public Safety Act, check details2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
The bill would prohibit keeping tigers, lions and other big cat species as pets, and ban direct public contact like cub petting.
The bill would prohibit keeping tigers, lions and other big cat species as pets, and ban direct public contact like cub petting.
The US House of Representatives on 29 July passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act by a vote of 278 to 134, Humane Society Legislative Fund said. The bill was tabled by Michael Quigley and Brian Fitzpatrick.
The US House of Representatives on 29 July passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act by a vote of 278 to 134, Humane Society Legislative Fund said. The bill was tabled by Michael Quigley and Brian Fitzpatrick.
The bill would prohibit keeping tigers, lions and other big cat species as pets, and ban direct public contact like cub petting.
The bill would prohibit keeping tigers, lions and other big cat species as pets, and ban direct public contact like cub petting.
As per details, big cat ownership has become an epidemic in the US with untold number of captive big cats live in shoddy roadside zoos or as pets living in homes. They are mostly kept in small, barren cages where they can barely turn around, improperly fed and are not provided with appropriate veterinary care.
As per details, big cat ownership has become an epidemic in the US with untold number of captive big cats live in shoddy roadside zoos or as pets living in homes. They are mostly kept in small, barren cages where they can barely turn around, improperly fed and are not provided with appropriate veterinary care.
Also, cases of cubs ripped away from their mothers to be offered to paying customers for feeding and petting sessions and for photo ops have risen.
Also, cases of cubs ripped away from their mothers to be offered to paying customers for feeding and petting sessions and for photo ops have risen.
Since 1992, there have been at least 100 dangerous and cruel incidents involving big cats kept as pets or in private menageries.
Since 1992, there have been at least 100 dangerous and cruel incidents involving big cats kept as pets or in private menageries.
"The big cat breeding and cub petting industry creates a cycle of never-ending misery for the animals involved. In an effort to control the true wild nature of these poor captive animals, breeders and exhibitors mistreat the cubs from the day they are born. One paying customer after another handles the cubs, day in and day out, until they grow too big and dangerous. Then they have nowhere to go. Sometimes they are sold to roadside zoos, where they pace the confines of their cages, or they end up in basements or backyards as ‘pets.’ Others simply disappear," Humane Society of the United States CEO Kitty Block said.
"The big cat breeding and cub petting industry creates a cycle of never-ending misery for the animals involved. In an effort to control the true wild nature of these poor captive animals, breeders and exhibitors mistreat the cubs from the day they are born. One paying customer after another handles the cubs, day in and day out, until they grow too big and dangerous. Then they have nowhere to go. Sometimes they are sold to roadside zoos, where they pace the confines of their cages, or they end up in basements or backyards as ‘pets.’ Others simply disappear," Humane Society of the United States CEO Kitty Block said.
"‘Tiger King’ showed just a glimpse of why we need a swift end to the big cat breeding and cub petting industry in the U.S. There are countless Joe Exotics out there. As long as cub petting remains legal, nothing will prevent the next generation of profiteering con artists from casting vulnerable big cats to an uncertain fate," he added.
"‘Tiger King’ showed just a glimpse of why we need a swift end to the big cat breeding and cub petting industry in the U.S. There are countless Joe Exotics out there. As long as cub petting remains legal, nothing will prevent the next generation of profiteering con artists from casting vulnerable big cats to an uncertain fate," he added.