US House passes trans athlete ban for girls, women's teams

US House passes trans athlete ban for girls, women's teams4 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 08:54 PM IST
A bill was passed by the Republican-led House that prohibits federally funded schools and colleges from permitting transgender athletes who were assigned male at birth to participate on sports teams designated for girls or women.
The Republican-led House passed a bill Thursday that would bar federally supported schools and colleges from allowing transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male to compete on girls or women's sports teams.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×