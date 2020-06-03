NEW DELHI : After the US government deported more than 70 residents of Haryana last month for having illegally migrated to the United States, the Haryana government has now formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate cases of human trafficking and immigration fraud.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said the seven-membered SIT will take effective and prompt investigation of cases of international immigration racket. This comes days after FIRs were registered following claims by most of the 76 Haryana residents who were deported from the US that they were victims of human trafficking.

The 76 Haryana residents who were deported from the US were part of a group of over 160 Indians who arrived at Amritsar in Punjab on a special chartered flight on May 19.

Most of the deported Indian nationals had entered the US from its southern border with Mexico after exhausting all legal options. They were arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE while trying to enter the US illegally.

Seventy-three FIRs were registered as most of those deported from the US claimed that they were victims of "kabootarbazi" (human trafficking).

The SIT will be headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Karnal Range, Bharti Arora. Other members of the team are IPS officers Nazneen Bhasin, Rahul Sharma, Himanshu Garg, Lokendra Singh, Shashank Kumar and Mohit Handa.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via