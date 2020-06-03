Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >US immigration fraud: Haryana government sets up SIT
Prior to 1965, US immigration was tightly controlled, with parts of the world all but ineligible and caps that ended up favouring immigrants from northern Europe. Photo: AFP

US immigration fraud: Haryana government sets up SIT

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST Agencies

  • The US government has deported more than 70 Indians from Haryana for illegal immigration
  • Most of the deported Indian nationals had entered the US from its southern border with Mexico after exhausting all legal options

NEW DELHI : After the US government deported more than 70 residents of Haryana last month for having illegally migrated to the United States, the Haryana government has now formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate cases of human trafficking and immigration fraud.

After the US government deported more than 70 residents of Haryana last month for having illegally migrated to the United States, the Haryana government has now formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate cases of human trafficking and immigration fraud.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said the seven-membered SIT will take effective and prompt investigation of cases of international immigration racket. This comes days after FIRs were registered following claims by most of the 76 Haryana residents who were deported from the US that they were victims of human trafficking.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said the seven-membered SIT will take effective and prompt investigation of cases of international immigration racket. This comes days after FIRs were registered following claims by most of the 76 Haryana residents who were deported from the US that they were victims of human trafficking.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The 76 Haryana residents who were deported from the US were part of a group of over 160 Indians who arrived at Amritsar in Punjab on a special chartered flight on May 19.

Most of the deported Indian nationals had entered the US from its southern border with Mexico after exhausting all legal options. They were arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE while trying to enter the US illegally.

Seventy-three FIRs were registered as most of those deported from the US claimed that they were victims of "kabootarbazi" (human trafficking).

The SIT will be headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Karnal Range, Bharti Arora. Other members of the team are IPS officers Nazneen Bhasin, Rahul Sharma, Himanshu Garg, Lokendra Singh, Shashank Kumar and Mohit Handa.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated