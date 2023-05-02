‘US immigration system needs to mordernised,’ Here's what White House suggests2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Republican party is not interested in resolving the issue of immigration and has not actually come to the table to have a conversation, White House said
The Biden administration has urged the Republican-controlled Congress to take action on immigration reform rather than use it as a political tool. White House also stated that the immigration system in the country needs to be modernised.
