‘US immigration system needs to mordernised,’ Here's what White House suggests

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative, launched by President Barack Obama in 2012, protects young people, known as "DREAMers," who were brought to the US illegally by their parents. It does not grant them official legal status or a pathway to citizenship, but it allows them to apply in some places. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, an estimated 580,000 people were still enrolled in DACA at the end of last year.

