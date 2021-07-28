Blinken’s visit to New Delhi is seen as mainly aimed at laying the ground work for an in person meeting of the leaders of the four Quad countries – ie the US, India, Australia and Japan – who back a free and open Indo-Pacific. China views with the Quad with suspicion, wary that its aim is to reduce Beijing’s rising influence in the region. Ties between the US and China have deteriorated sharply in recent years and the two remain at odds over technology, cyber security and human rights. India and China too have tense ties after New Delhi detected Chinese troops inside its territory in May 2020.