US, India launch task forces on Hydrogen, Biofuels to decarbonize energy sector

"The United States is actively working with India to realize its ambitious goal of deploying 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, including through the recently launched Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue, led by the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, and the revamped Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP), led by the US Secretary of Energy, the two tracks of the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership. These tracks will help further catalyze India's clean energy transition," the statement said.