‘US, India share a historic bond’: President Donald Trump in Republic Day 2026 message

The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies, US President Donald Trump said on Monday as he greeted India on its 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Trump's greetings came amid continued strain in ties between the two countries over a range of issues, including Washington's policies on trade and tariffs.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day,” the US president said. The US Embassy in India shared President Trump's remarks on X.

“The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies,” he added.

View full Image "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day," the US president said.

Trump's message was put out on social media by the US embassy in New Delhi.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended greetings to India on the occasion of the Republic Day and said the two nations share a “historic bond”.

“From our close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

“I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead,” Rubio said in a statement.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also greeted India after attending the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path.

“Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India’s Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the US-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the US-India strategic partnership,” he said.

US-origin transport aircraft, the C-130J, and Apache helicopters were among the aerial platforms that featured in the parade.

The India-US ties witnessed a major downturn after President Donald Trump slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive levy on Russian oil purchases.

Both sides held multiple rounds of negotiations last year to firm up the proposed bilateral trade deal. However, it has not yet been sealed, largely due to Washington's demands to open India's farm and dairy sectors.

Also Read | Republic Day Images 2026: Photo wishes to share on 26 January

Apart from the tariff issue, relations came under strain over a number of other issues, including US President Donald Trump's claim to end the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy.

Republic Day 2026 India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its cultural diversity, economic growth, and military prowess, featuring missiles, warplanes, newly raised units and lethal weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor – precision attacks on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, were chief guests, marking a significant diplomatic moment alongside the military display.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union Ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators.