US-India discuss ‘close cooperation’ on global security challenges, Blinken says ‘stronger when working together…’

Talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of the G7 meet in Fiuggi, Italy on November 26, led to discussions on the two world power “closely cooperating on global security”.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Blinken posted a photo with Jaishankar and wrote, “The US and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity.”

Jaishankar also posted about the meeting on X and said he “discussed the state of the world and the India-US partnership, which continues to move forward”, with Blinken.

India-US Relations Further, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “The US desires to continue coordinating closely with India to address global security challenges.”

In a readout of the meeting to reporters, Miller added that Blinken and Jaishankar have affirmed the US and India's enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, according to a PTI report.