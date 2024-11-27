US-India discuss ‘close cooperation’ on global security challenges, Blinken says ‘stronger when working together…’

EAM S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met on the sidelines of the G7 in Italy, discussing global security and the India-US partnership. 

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 08:16 AM IST
EAM S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met on the sidelines of the G7 in Italy, discussing global security and the India-US partnership.
EAM S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met on the sidelines of the G7 in Italy, discussing global security and the India-US partnership. (Anthony Blinken via X)

Talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of the G7 meet in Fiuggi, Italy on November 26, led to discussions on the two world power “closely cooperating on global security”.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Blinken posted a photo with Jaishankar and wrote, “The US and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity.”

Also Read | Chennai power shutdown: 5-hr electricity supply disruption to impact THESE areas

Jaishankar also posted about the meeting on X and said he “discussed the state of the world and the India-US partnership, which continues to move forward”, with Blinken.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM LIVE: ‘Fadnavis should be made CM but Shinde is unhappy’

India-US Relations

Further, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “The US desires to continue coordinating closely with India to address global security challenges.”

In a readout of the meeting to reporters, Miller added that Blinken and Jaishankar have affirmed the US and India's enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, according to a PTI report.

Also Read | Top events on November 27: NTPC Green Energy IPO, Cyclone Fengal and more

G7 Meeting — Highlights

  • Jaishankar held discussions with his counterparts from the US, South Korea, Japan and Italy during the G7 Foreign Minister's meeting in Fiuggi, Italy. 
  • On his meeting with Antonio Tajani, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said on X, “A warm meeting with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy today. Discussed opportunities in technology, innovation, clean energy, fertilizers, railways and investments. Also exchanged perspectives on IMEC, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. The recently announced Joint Strategic Action Plan guides our activities. Look forward to welcoming him in India in 2025.” 
  • On his meeting with Cho Tae-yul, the South Korean Foreign Minister, Jaishankar wrote on X, “Appreciate our growing convergences on the Indo-Pacific, vibrant economic partnership, strong defence ties and active tech collaboration.” 
  • On his meeting with Takeshi Iwaya, Japanese Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said that the two countries “exchanged views on advancing our strategic partnership and cooperation in Indo-Pacific”.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUS-India discuss ‘close cooperation’ on global security challenges, Blinken says ‘stronger when working together…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.000.00
      Chennai
      78,561.000.00
      Delhi
      78,713.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.