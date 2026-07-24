India placed in 10% bracket as US announces new Section 301 tariff rates on around 60 countries

The United States on Thursday (local time) announced fresh tariff slabs of 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on several countries under Section 301, with India placed in the lower 10 per cent tariff category.

Citing officials, news agency ANI reported that while New Delhi was initially placed under the 12.5 per cent tariff category, it secured the lower rate after productive discussions on labour practices.

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The US Trade Representative (USTR) announced tariffs on 60 countries, ranging from 10 to 12.5 per cent, as part of Washington's action, directed by US President Donald Trump, over what it called inadequate measures to prohibit the import of goods produced with "forced labour".

The move follows the USTR's decision to initiate investigations into 60 countries under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974 in March. The investigations sought to determine whether these economies' practices were related to their failure to enforce a ban on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.

Ranging from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent, the new duties hit major trading partners, including India, the UK, the European Union, Canada, and Japan, and will come into effect on Friday (local time).

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Countries under 10 per cent tariff slab According to the USTR, India, along with 16 countries, has been put under the 10 per cent tariff, including Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom.

List of countries cited by the USTR According to the USTR, at least 54 countries have failed to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour and include: Algeria; Angola; Argentina; Australia; the Bahamas; Bahrain; Bangladesh; Brazil; Cambodia; Chile; China, People’s Republic of; Colombia; Costa Rica; Dominican Republic; Egypt; El Salvador; Guatemala; Guyana; Honduras; Hong Kong, China; India; Iraq; Israel; Japan; Jordan; Kazakhstan; Kuwait; Libya; Malaysia; Morocco; New Zealand; Nicaragua; Nigeria; Norway; Oman; Peru; the Philippines; Qatar; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Sri Lanka; Switzerland; Taiwan; Thailand; Trinidad and Tobago; Türkiye; United Arab Emirates; United Kingdom; Uruguay; Venezuela; and Vietnam.

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Additionally, six countries have failed to enforce a prohibition on the effective importation of goods produced with forced labour: Canada, Ecuador, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan.

USTR announces tariffs The announcement was made by the Office of the US Trade Representative, in what was described as Ambassador Jamieson Greer's taking final action, at Trump's direction to impose tariffs on 60 economies for their "failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor".

The statement noted, "10 percent is the appropriate rate of Section 301 duties for investigated economies that (i) impose a forced labor import prohibition; (ii) have committed to impose and enforce such a prohibition through an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade; or (iii) have imposed a partial regime with the effect of preventing the importation of certain forced labor goods. These economies are: Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom."

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It further said, "10 percent or 12.5 percent, net of Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) rate, is the appropriate rate of Section 301 duties for certain products of the European Union, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Switzerland that are not otherwise exempted...12.5 percent is the appropriate rate of Section 301 duty for all other investigated economies."

What is Section 301 of the Trade Act? Under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the USTR is granted the authority to enforce tariffs or other punitive actions against nations found to be using unfair trade practices. According to the Office of the USTR, "Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (Trade Act), is designed to address unfair foreign practices affecting US commerce. Section 301 may be used to respond to unjustifiable, unreasonable, or discriminatory foreign government acts, policies, or practices that burden or restrict US commerce. A Section 301(b) investigation examines whether the acts, policies, or practices are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce."

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.