US, India united in fight to tackle covid-19: Antony Blinken

Thomson said the US Government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens had provided over $500 million in covid-19 relief supplies to India.He said the assistance had included redirecting a US order of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies that would allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine.India pledged last month to fast-track vaccine imports. Its insistence on local trials and a dispute over indemnity stalled discussions with US firm Pfizer. India did away with local trials for “well-established" foreign vaccines on Thursday and a health official said Pfizer shots could arrive by July.