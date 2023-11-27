Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian Ambassador to the United States, faced a hostile encounter at the Hicksville Gurdwara in Long Island, New York. Sandhu was at the Gurdwara for Gurpurab prayers, ANI reported.

A video circulating on social media shows Sandhu being confronted by extremists. These individuals were voicing support for Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, both labelled terrorists by India. The situation escalated, forcing the Ambassador to leave quickly. Outside the Gurdwara, a protestor was seen waving the Khalistani flag.

This incident isn't isolated. Two months back, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was barred from entering a Glasgow Gurdwara. A pro-Khalistani activist blocked his entry, as seen in an Instagram video by 'Sikh Youth UK'.

In July, a suspected Khalistani group committed arson there. Then, in March, the consulate faced another attack. Post these events, India voiced its concerns to the US and demanded measures to prevent repeats.

Last week, the US shared intelligence about a criminal nexus involving terrorists, gun runners and organised criminals. This intel is crucial for India, given its implications for national security. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has acknowledged the gravity of these inputs and is taking necessary actions.

Sandhu, on his part, shared a positive note about his visit. He tweeted about joining the local Sangat, including Afghan members, for Gurpurab. His post highlighted listening to Kirtan, discussing Guru Nanak's teachings, sharing langar and praying for universal blessings.

India's diplomatic circles are alert to these challenges. Delhi is engaging with foreign counterparts to ensure the safety of their diplomats and address broader security concerns. These incidents underscore the complex dynamics Indian representatives face globally, particularly with the rise of extremist elements in various countries.

(With ANI inputs)

