A Hyderabad woman pursuing a master's degree in the US was found starving on the streets of Chicago. The student, who was studying at TRINE University in Detroit, Chicago but, lost her bags, certificates during a robbery and was then left to starve on the streets.

Her mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima said, “My daughter had gone to the US for her masters in 2021. She was doing well. However, we had no contact with her for the past 2 months. Later we came to know that she had lost her bags, certificates and everything and went into depression. Her health condition is also very bad. We hope that she comes back as soon as possible."

"Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi had taken admission into TRINE University, Detroit for her masters in August 2021. She was doing well there. However, she has not been in touch with the family for the past 2 months. Around 2-3 days, a few boys from Hyderabad spotted her outside a masjid in Chicago," Khan, while talking to ANI, said.

Victim's mother urges EAM Jaishankar to help

The victim's mother also wrote to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging them to intervene and swiftly repatriate her daughter.

"This is to state that my daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi resident of 41-48, Sadullal Nazar behind Eid Gah, Moula Ali, Medchal District, Telangana State went to pursue her Master's in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA during Aug 2021 and was studying and was in touch with us. Since the last two months, she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths we came to know that my daughter is under deep depression and her entire belonging has been stolen due to which she is on verge of starvation and being spotted on roads of Chicago, USA," the letter read.

"It is requested to kindly ask the Embassy of India. Washington DC, USA and Indian Consulate in Chicago, USA to immediately interfere and bring back my daughter as soon as possible back to India. Necessary action taken in this regard may be informed," she added.

Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), a party based in Telangana, who first brought the incident to limelight, said, "We are trying to send her parents to Chicago to take care of the girl. The parents do not have passports. We have appealed to IT Minister KTR (Telangana) to help in getting them passports and also a visa from the US Consulate in Hyderabad. Many individuals and organisations have come forward trip to the US."

"We also got a quick response from the government. We thank Jaishankar, EAM and Indian Consulate in Chicago and also all the organisations that have come forward to help them," Khan added.