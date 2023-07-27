US: Student from Hyderabad loses bag, certificate in robbery, found starving on streets in Chicago2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:09 AM IST
A Hyderabad woman studying in the US was found starving on the streets of Chicago after losing her belongings in a robbery. Her family is seeking help to bring her back to India.
A Hyderabad woman pursuing a master's degree in the US was found starving on the streets of Chicago. The student, who was studying at TRINE University in Detroit, Chicago but, lost her bags, certificates during a robbery and was then left to starve on the streets.
