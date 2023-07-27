"This is to state that my daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi resident of 41-48, Sadullal Nazar behind Eid Gah, Moula Ali, Medchal District, Telangana State went to pursue her Master's in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA during Aug 2021 and was studying and was in touch with us. Since the last two months, she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths we came to know that my daughter is under deep depression and her entire belonging has been stolen due to which she is on verge of starvation and being spotted on roads of Chicago, USA," the letter read.