US and Iran at odds over Strait of Hormuz, but Indian vessels keep crossing the key waterway: Here's how

As the US and Iran continue to work towards making a final deal to end the war in the Middle East, India has seen several ships arrive through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route that has witnessed major disruption to vessel movement.

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The arrivals have not only ensured the continued supply of essential resources despite global energy uncertainty but have also drawn appreciation for diplomatic efforts that helped keep Indian shipping operations active in the narrow yet arterial waterway, responsible for transporting nearly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply in pre-war times.

But the question that many ask is: how do Indian ships cross the crucial waterway, of which Tehran is de facto in charge due to its geographical advantage, and through which it has targeted many vessels with warnings to the United States and Israel?

Here's how Indian ships cross the tense Strait of Hormuz According to a Hindustan Times report, at a routine press briefing, the shipping ministry on Friday shared some details of the efforts and the coordination between India, Iran, and the parties involved regarding the movement of the ships.

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Opesh Kumar Sharma, director of shipping at the Ministry of Ports, at the inter-ministerial briefing, said, "In terms of how we coordinate with India, Iran, how do we decide the priority, I would not like to, you know, tell you how we coordinate for obvious reasons. So we coordinate through MEA, and that is where we are."

In terms of priority, he added that it is decided in coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG), the Ministry of Fertilizers, and thereafter the coordinated priorities are prepared, through which they try to get the ships out.

Commenting on whether the availability of ship data in the public domain hampers the movement of vessels, Sharma said, "It's very difficult to answer that. Any data which is in the public domain can be used either way by the person. It depends on his intention. But as of now, the data is helping us and you also to track the ships.”

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The official also noted that there are 13 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz: one is an LPG tanker, five are crude oil tankers, one is a chemical or product tanker, three are container ships, two are bulk carriers, and there is one dredger.

Iran continues chokehold on Strait of Hormuz The movement of ships via the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively shut since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran in late February, killing its top leaders, including the Supreme Leader. In retaliation, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shut the movement of ships through the waterway.

Despite a shaky ceasefire being in place since 8 April, the Islamic Republic has not yet reopened the Strait for commercial vessels, which continues to be one of the key sticking points in negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump held a White House Cabinet meeting, during which he reiterated that no one nation would control the waterway, adding that the US would monitor the Strait of Hormuz. However, the future of this arterial waterway continues to be a major obstacle, with looming fears that the global economy could likely see further strain as pre-war oil reserves diminish.

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Despite tensions, New Delhi has maintained steady maritime traffic via the Strait, with several Indian-linked vessels transiting the critical chokepoint.

The vessels that have transited the risky waterway, located between Iran and Oman, include Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Laadki, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Tyr, BW Elm, and Green Sanvi.

India is among the countries with the highest number of vessels passing through the Strait.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.