Pune Engineer missing after Hormuz ship attack confirmed dead by family

A Pune-based marine engineer who went missing after the container vessel MV GFS Galaxy was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz has been confirmed dead by his family.

Heramb Karmarkar was serving as the third engineer aboard the Cyprus-flagged cargo vessel when it came under attack near Omani waters early Sunday. He was the only crew member unaccounted for after the incident.

“We have been informed by the authorities now that Heramb is no more,” Rishi Tandon, a close family relative, told The Indian Express.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happened to the Pune-based marine engineer during the MV GFS Galaxy attack? ⌵ The Pune-based marine engineer, Heramb Karmarkar, went missing after the MV GFS Galaxy was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz and has since been confirmed dead by his family. 2 Why did the Forward Seamen's Union of India criticize the communication regarding Karmarkar's whereabouts? ⌵ The Forward Seamen's Union of India criticized the delay in official communication about Karmarkar's status, deeming it unacceptable and calling for an independent investigation into the attack. 3 How did the crew of the MV GFS Galaxy respond during the attack? ⌵ The crew managed to anchor the MV GFS Galaxy after it was struck, and subsequently abandoned the vessel in lifeboats to ensure their safety. 4 Should the Indian government take action following the attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Yes, there are calls for the Indian government to take stronger measures to protect its seafarers, particularly after the recent fatalities and injuries among Indian crew members. 5 What has been the response of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to the attacks on merchant vessels? ⌵ The Indian Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attacks, summoned Iranian diplomats, and emphasized the need for a ceasefire to ensure the safety of commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Another relative, Vivek Tandon, said the family received confirmation of Karmarkar's death from his employer on Tuesday afternoon.

"The body is currently in the custody of the Oman Navy. Following the post-mortem and other formalities, it will be handed over to the company before being brought back to Pune. So far, we have not been contacted by the External Affairs Ministry, but our demand is that the body be brought safely as soon as possible for the last rites," he told the Indian Express.

Ship hit near Oman The MV GFS Galaxy, carrying cargo through the Strait of Hormuz, was sailing near Omani waters at around 3.30 AM (Indian time) on Sunday when it was hit by a projectile. The strike triggered a fire in the engine room, leaving the vessel without propulsion.

The crew, reportedly, managed to anchor the ship before abandoning it in lifeboats.

Also Read | India condemns attack on UAE-linked vessels that killed an Indian in Hormuz

At the time of the incident, there were 24 crew members onboard the vessel, including 11 Indians. According to reports, 23 crew members were rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman. Karmarkar, who was believed to have been near the engine room at the time of the attack, remained missing until his death was confirmed.

His last contact with his family came at 2.49 AM (Indian time) on Sunday, when he informed them that he had safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. He had been at sea for more than three months.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a post on X said that it had launched another round of strikes against Iran after accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of attacking the merchant vessel.

CENTCOM said the Cyprus-flagged MV GFS Galaxy suffered "significant engine room damage" due to an onboard fire and was unable to continue its voyage. Earlier, it had been confirmed that one civilian crew member was missing.

Seafarers' body criticises the delay The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) criticised what it described as a delay in official communication regarding Karmarkar's whereabouts, according to the Indian Express report.

FSUI, while criticising the IRGC's strike on the ship, termed it "an unacceptable war crime against innocent seafarers". It also demanded the immediate repatriation of Karmarkar's remains and an independent probe into targeted engine room attacks & full accountability.





Also Read | Indian sailor killed in Hormuz; FSUI flags seafarer deaths in Gulf conflict

India summons Iranian diplomat The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday summoned Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini, over the recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the MEA condemned attacks targeting seafarers and commercial shipping, saying such incidents threaten free and safe navigation through international waterways.