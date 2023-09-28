US is India’s ‘optimal choice’ as a partner, says Jaishankar
The big areas of cooperation between the two countries lie in technology, defence and security, and political convergence especially in the global south, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said
External affairs minister S Jaishankar has said convergences between India and the Unites States “far, far outweigh" the divergences when both countries looked at who are their competitors and possible partners, adding that the big areas of cooperation between the two countries lie in technology, defence and security, and political convergence especially in the global south, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.