US, Israel-Iran conflict: PM Modi says in Lok Sabha security of Indians ‘biggest priority’ —Top 10 quotes

West Asia crisis: PM Modi addressed Lok Sabha on Monday, calling the situation “worrisome”. He said the security of Indians is “our biggest priority” as US, Israel-Iran conflict enters fourth week.

The Prime Minister also revealed that 3.75 lakh Indians have returned to the country since the start of the war.

Top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha on West Asia conflict The situation in West Asia is worrisome. 2. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict.

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3. It is imperative that Parliament sends across its message on West Asia crisis in one voice.

4. Security of Indians has been our biggest priority in times of conflict.

5. 3.75 lakh Indians returned home safely since the beginning of West Asia war.

6. The region where the conflict is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries around the world, particularly for a large portion of our crude oil and gas needs. This region is also important for us for another reason. Nearly 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Commercial ships operate there. The number of Indian Crew members is also very high.

7. Indian missions in affected region extending all possible help to our people.

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8. Indians in West Asia being extended required assistance; I spoke twice with most govt heads in the region.

9. Previously India used to import energy from 27 countries, now the figure has risen to 41. Continuous efforts are on to ensure petrol, diesel supply is smooth across India.

10. Fundamentals of Indian economy are strong.

PM Modi emphasised the need to approach challenges with patience, restraint, and a composed mindset, calling these qualities both the nation’s identity and its strength. He cautioned that some might attempt to exploit the situation by spreading misinformation and stressed that such efforts must be prevented, as per ANI.

Also Read | Iran threatens to cut off Gulf with sea mines as US eyes Kharg Island blockade

The Prime Minister also mentioned that he would appeal to all state governments to remain vigilant, noting that periods like these often see black marketing and hoarding, which require strict monitoring and prompt action whenever complaints arise. He concluded by highlighting that when governments and citizens work together, the country can overcome any challenge.

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Meanwhile, two additional Indian-flagged LPG tankers have set sail from the Persian Gulf and are expected to pass through the conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz before proceeding to Indian ports, according to ship-tracking data, according to PTI.

The tankers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, were seen sailing close together on Monday afternoon near the waters between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands, apparently to make their identity clear to Iranian authorities before crossing the strait.

Earlier, the LPG carrier Shivalik arrived at Mundra in Gujarat on March 16, while Nanda Devi reached Kandla port in Gujarat a day later. Two other LPG carriers had begun their journey on March 13 and crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on March 14.

India imports around 88% of its crude oil, 50% of its natural gas, and 60 per cent of its LPG. Before the conflict began, more than half of India’s crude oil imports came from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE, all of which rely on the Strait of Hormuz for shipping. Around 85–95% of LPG imports and 30% of gas supplies pass through the strait.

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(With inputs from agencies)