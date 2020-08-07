NEW DELHI: With India’s covid-19 cases topping two million, the US has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens warning against travel to the country.

In the advisory issued on Thursday and available on the State Department website, India has been placed in the “deep orange" Level-4 ‘Do not travel’ category along with China, where the SARS-CoV2 virus first surfaced late last year.

"Travellers to India may experience border closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures and other emergency conditions within India due to Covid-19," the US State Department said in its advisory.

"With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions," it said.

"This will also provide US citizens with more detailed information about the current status in each country. We continue to recommend US citizens exercise caution when travelling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic," the advisory added.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's covid-19 dashboard, India with 2.02 million cases is behind only the US and Brazil in the number of cases recorded. With 41,585 deaths, India, however, is behind countries like the US, Brazil, Mexico and the UK. Globally, covid-19 has affected 19 million people with disease having claimed more than 715,000 lives.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated