US issues highest number of student visas to Indians in 2022

US issues highest number of student visas to Indians in 20222 min read . 02:20 PM IST
- As per the Embassy, Indian students received more US student visas than any other country.
The United States has issued a record of 82,000 student visas to Indians in 2022, the US Embassy in India has said.
“Indian students received more US student visas than any other country," the Embassy said.
The US embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai prioritised the processing of student visa applications from May to August to ensure that as many qualified students as possible made it to their programmes of study in time for scheduled start dates, the Embassy said in a statement.
“We are happy to see so many students were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the Covid-19 pandemic," Patricia Lacina, charge d’affaires of US Embassy in India said.
“We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year," she said.
It also highlights, as per Lacina, the important contributions Indian students make to both countries as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships, working collectively to address current and future global challenges.
As per the embassy, Indian students comprise nearly 20 percent of all international students studying in the United States, with the Open Doors report in 2021 showing there were 167,582 students from India in the 2020-2021 academic year.
In 2020, the US government and US higher-education institutions implemented measures to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, guaranteeing that opportunities and resources to international students remained robust.
Apart from US, Indians has also received the largest share of UK study, work and visit visa in the UK. Nearly 118,000 Indian students received a student visa in the year ending June 2022 which is 89 percent increase from the previous year.
