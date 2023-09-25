Student visa update: Over 90,000 student visas issued in India this summer, making it a top destination for higher education in the US.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India wrote, “The US Mission in India is pleased to announce that we issued a record number – over 90,000 – of student visas this Summer/ in June, July, and August. This summer almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued right here in India! Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality! That’s a wrap! With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programs on time."

An earlier report by Mint in June had noted that the US had opened the visa appointments for F1 student visas across its consulates in India and the appointments were available from mid-July to mid-August. Meanwhile, a record-breaking 125,000 US student visas were issued to Indians last year, surpassing any other nationality.

Meanwhile, study abroad consultants had told Economic Times that many more Indian students are heading for studying abroad this fall than ever. This comes as a result of various factors including rising aspirations for a foreign education and career, an increase in applicants from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the report had stated. Speaking on US intake of Indian students for this fall, Piyush Kumar, regional director -South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education had told ET: “This year has been incredible; the number has increased, and probably more than pre-pandemic year. About 25-30 percent of US enrolments have come from Tier 2/3 cities."

