US issues stern VISA warning after Indian woman caught stealing in Illinois— You could be next if…

The US Embassy in India issued a fresh advisory warning that an individual's visa can be revoked if he or she is linked to any ‘assault, theft, or burglary’ in America. The development comes after an Indian woman was caught shoplifting at a Target store in Illinois. The video went viral on social media.

In a post on X, the US Embassy cautioned individuals against engaging in assault, theft, or burglary while in the United States.

"Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues – it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas," reads the advisory.

"The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws," the embassy added.

Woman allegedly shoplifted goods worth over ₹ 1 Lakh from Target In a shocking incident, an Indian woman allegedly attempted to shoplift goods worth over $1,300 ( ₹1.11 lakh) from a Target store in Illinois, USA, sparking a massive debate online.

The Bodycam footage, which went viral, shows the woman, reportedly a visitor from India, being confronted and subsequently detained by US police for the alleged theft. She was even heard pleading with officers to let her go and let her pay for the products she was allegedly trying to steal.

“But if I’m paying for it, what is the harm?” she is heard asking an officer, only to be told, “It would have been fine if you didn’t leave, right? You would have had that opportunity to pay. But because you left the store at that point, you chose not to pay for it, and we can’t go back.”

US visa rule on social media transparency The latest warning comes amid a series of changes affecting US visa applications.

In its latest move, the US State Department has made it mandatory that applicants for the F, M, or J non-immigrant visas must set the privacy settings of their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate identity verification and security vetting.

The US Embassy in India last month announced that all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are required to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’.