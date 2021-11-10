NEW DELHI : The US has joined the inter-governmental treaty-based International Solar Alliance (ISA) launched jointly by India and France in 2015.

An environment ministry statement on Wednesday said the US move was “a big boost" to the “global adoption of solar energy."

John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate announced the US’ entry into the ISA at the ongoing UN climate conference at Glasgow, also known as the Conference of Parties (COP26).

“The US becomes the 101st country to sign the framework agreement of the ISA to catalyze global energy transition through a solar-led approach," the Indian statement said.

Welcoming the United States of America as the 101st member of the ISA, Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that “this move will strengthen the ISA and propel future action on providing a clean source of energy to the world."

Kerry in his remarks said: “It has long been coming, and we are happy to join the International Solar Alliance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in making. We worked out the details and this is a process we are pleased to be a part of. This will be an important contribution to more rapid deployment of solar globally. It will be particularly important for developing countries."

Ajay Mathur, Director General, ISA said, “The US’ endorsement of ISA’s framework and approach is an heartening development, especially as our 101st member nation, which is a significant milestone in itself, demonstrating that nations across the world are recognizing the economic and climate mitigating value of solar, as well as this energy source’s potential as a catalyst for global energy transition."

India and France launched the ISA in November 2015, at the 21st session of United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had attended the launch, alongside the heads of about 120 nations who had supported the ISA and pledged their participation in the Alliance for promotion of solar energy.

The draft of the ISA was first circulated for support by countries in 2016.

“The framework emphasizes delivering global relevance and local benefit to all countries through collaborations, with ISA’s key interventions focusing on readiness and enabling activities, risk mitigation & innovative financing instruments to facilitate the promotion and deployment of solar technologies in target markets," the Indian statement said.

“The approach and methods detailed in the framework have already delivered results, with ISA building a solar project pipeline of nearly 5 GW installed capacity. The approach detailed in this framework will culminate in a vision for interconnected global grids, which was formalized and jointly launched as the ‘Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid’ (GGI-OSOWOG), during the World Leaders Summit of the COP26 in Glasgow on 2nd November 2021 by the UK Presidency of COP26 and India Presidency of International Solar Alliance (ISA)," it said.

Earlier at COP26, the US also joined the Steering Committee of the GGI-OSOWOG comprising of 5 members – USA, Australia, France, the United Kingdom and India — and endorsed the One Sun Declaration along with 80 countries.

“The ISA is helping large nations scale global commitments, thereby serving the planet’s needs for reduced carbon emissions, while also helping economically more vulnerable nations establish a self-sustaining energy alternative that reduces trade dependency and drives job creation," the Indian statement said.

“Universal, affordable, and reliable last- mile electricity connectivity across socio-economic strata is a crucial pillar and targeted, tangible outcome of these combined efforts towards facilitating economic development and environmental impact," it added.

