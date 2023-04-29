US judge denies Google's bid to escape advertising antitrust case

US judge denies Google's bid to escape advertising antitrust case2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 06:00 AM IST
The lawsuit alleges that Google holds a virtual monopoly in online advertising that works to the detriment of consumers
A US federal judge has denied Google’s motion to dismiss a Justice Department antitrust case focused on advertising technology. It said the government’s case was strong enough to go forward. The US government, which filed the ad tech lawsuit in January has argued that the tech giant should be forced to sell its ad manager suite. The lawsuit alleges that Google holds a virtual monopoly in online advertising that works to the detriment of consumers.
