US lawmaker lauds Biden admin to reduce visa applications delay in India2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:21 AM IST
The United States had also sent a cadre of consular officers to India last week to open up overseas embassies in Germany and Thailand to expedite Indian visa applicants.
“I am glad to see that steps are being taken to reduce wait time for visa applications in India," a told Congresswoman lauded the slew of measures undertaken by the Biden administration to reduce the massive backlog in visa processing applications in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×